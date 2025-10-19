MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, intends to pass a bill to split the Attorney General's position in three.

The bill is expected to be brought for a vote on Wednesday the second day of the Knesset's winter session.

It is introduced against the backdrop of coalition concerns that the Supreme Court will not allow the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara - a process the government initiated several months ago.

The legislation, spearheaded by MK Simcha Rothman, proposes dividing the Attorney General’s responsibilities into three separate roles, to be held by three different individuals: a Legal Advisor to the Government, a Public Prosecutor in charge of the State Attorney’s Office, and a State Representative in all legal proceedings.

The bill has already been approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. According to its introductory notes, “This separation is necessary due to institutional and inherent conflicts of interest between the above roles. The Legal Advisor to the Government, in its essence, is meant to advice the government and assist it in advancing its policy within the framework of the law. At the same time, as head of the prosecution, the Attorney General must make decisions regarding investigations and indictments of those suspected of committing crimes, including those same ministers and elected officials, a matter which creates an inherent conflict of interest.”

Despite the coalition’s efforts to advance the bill, there are growing concerns it may not pass due to the ongoing boycott of Knesset votes by the haredi parties amid a dispute over the Draft Law.

A senior coalition official commented, “The haredim must understand that passing this law is first and foremost in their interest. Since the coalition was formed, the Attorney General has acted in opposition to the government, obstructing initiatives, appointments, and budgets, and there is no sector which she has harmed more than the haredi public.”

“The public will not forgive those who thwart this important bill because of political reasons,” the source added. “There is no logic in toppling the bill as a means of pressuring the coalition, when it will be first and foremost the haredi public who pays the price.”