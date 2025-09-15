MK Simcha Rothman, who chairs the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, launched a sharp attack on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and called on the haredi parties to support splitting her role.

“I am submitting, in the first week of the winter session, a bill to split the Attorney General’s position,” he said in an interview with Kol Hai Radio. “If the haredim do not support it, they are giving power to persecution. This must pass — the Attorney General blocks policy and disrespects ministers. The Supreme Court will examine the haredi representatives — they do not represent their voters if they do not support this.”

Regarding Israel’s actions in Qatar and Egypt, Rothman said: “Qatar is a kingdom of terror, funding incitement on campuses and in mosques. Al Jazeera has blackened our name for years. The operation in Qatar — the elimination of senior Hamas leaders — is an important message: Hamas is not safe anywhere. Whether or not the specific target was eliminated, the message is victory.”

Regarding the rising antisemitism, he noted: “Israel speaks the truth loudly, but the machine of lies is being amplified — antisemitism, money, media. The Haaretz newspaper is quoted by antisemites. [Former Prime Minister Ehud] Olmert laments harm to Hamas — this is what we are creating. There are some Jews who are fueling the lie.”

Rothman also warned against political violence in Israel, noting that “Yes [it happens], and Gali Baharav-Miara enables incitement. She assists incitement against the Right, comparing it to so-called ‘effective’ protest. This is crossing a red line — the Supreme Court is releasing Yolanda Yavor from incitement to murder. I have seen threats, but the complaints are closed.”

Regarding the recent violent incidents, he added: “This is violence meant to silence opinions. At Tel Aviv [University] campus I was attacked, and professors supported it — there must be enforcement. This could lead to internal destruction.”

Addressing the hatred toward haredim, Rothman argued: “This hatred unites communists, anti-religious, Islamists, and soft Right. They agree on nothing except hating the haredim. It is a sin — the haredim are the punching bag of society.”