Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has announced that she will recuse herself from involvement in the Sde Teiman investigation and transfer oversight of the probe to the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision followed a legal opinion issued earlier by Yael Kotik, the legal adviser to the Justice Ministry, who determined that there is a significant conflict of interest in Baharav-Miara’s continued involvement.

In her letter, Kotik wrote: “At this stage, the Attorney General must refrain from participating in the oversight and supervision of the ongoing investigation. This cautious position in no way casts doubt or expresses any stance regarding the Attorney General’s involvement in the process, but is solely intended to ensure the independence of the investigation, even in terms of public perception.”

The move comes amid growing criticism and a petition to the Supreme Court demanding Baharav-Miara’s removal from the case due to the potential conflict of interest.

Earlier today, Supreme Court Deputy President Justice Noam Sohlberg granted Baharav-Miara’s request for an extension to submit her response to the petitions, allowing her until 10:00 p.m. Thursday to file it.