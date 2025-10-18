The Instagram account “Alon is home” on Saturday published a photo showing released hostages Alon Ohel playing on a piano brought to the hospital especially for his use.

Alongside the photo, the caption read: “The music is once again heard and beating - just like the spirit which was never broken.”

“For Alon, the piano is not just a musical instrument - it’s an entire world. Last Monday, Alon returned to us, and today, in the hospital, he is once again at the piano. Between the touch of the keys and the sounds, between silence and healing, the music is once again heard and beating, just like the spirit that did not break.”

Alon was kidnapped to Gaza at age 22 while attending the Nova music festival near Re’im. During Hamas’ murderous assault, he and his friends managed to repel grenades thrown into the shelter where they were hiding until the terrorists captured him.

He was held in Hamas captivity for 738 days and was released in a deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group.