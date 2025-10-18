The body of hostage Eliyahu ("Churchill") Margalit, 75, has been returned to Israel, the IDF confirmed.

Hamas transferred a single coffin to Israel on Friday night.

Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of Eliyahu Margalit that he had been returned for burial.

According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF, Eliyahu Margalit was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, 2023, and his body was taken into the Gaza Strip. Eliyahu, 75 years old at the time of his death, was abducted from the horse stables in Nir Oz. His death was pronounced on December 1st, 2023. He leaves behind a wife, three children, and grandchildren. His daughter, Nili Margalit, was also abducted and returned on the hostage release agreement in November 2023.

The Hostages Families Forum said: "Eliyahu Margalit was from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Known by everyone as "Churchill," he arrived at Kibbutz Nir Oz with a Nahal - Fighting Pioneer Youth - seed group of Hashomer Hatzair. He was a cowboy at heart, and for many years managed the cattle branch and the horse stables of Nir Oz. Eliyahu was married to Dafna, father to Noa, Danny, and Nili, and grandfather to three. He was connected to the "Riders of the South" group whose members shared a love of horseback riding for over 50 years. On October 7, he went out to feed his beloved horses and was kidnapped from the stable. His daughter Nili was also kidnapped to Gaza and released after 55 days in Hamas captivity."

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement," an IDF statement read.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial."

The Prime Minister's Office said: "The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Margalit family and all the families of the fallen hostages."

"The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their country.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen hostages, every last one of them.

"May their memories be a blessing."