The Hamas terrorist organization on Friday evening informed the mediators that it had located the body of a deceased hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The group later confirmed in a statement that it would hand over the body at around 11:00 p.m. In the wake of the announcement, Israel is preparing to receive the body.

Hamas has so far been failing to comply with a key provision of the ceasefire agreement, which requires the group to release both living and deceased hostages.

While all 20 living hostages have been returned, only nine bodies have been handed over.

On Wednesday night, Hamas claimed that there are no more deceased hostages in its possession.

"We met our end of the agreement, we released all the living hostages, and what we have as far as deceased hostages. Regarding the rest, we will need great efforts and special tools to find them," the organization claimed in a statement.

US President Donald Trump told CNN on Wednesday that Israel may resume its military operations in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold the terms of the current ceasefire, stating Israeli forces could return to action "as soon as I say the word."

"What’s going on with Hamas - that’ll be straightened out quickly," the President told the network during a brief telephone interview.

On Thursday, the President issued another stern warning to Hamas, as it continues to stall on the return of bodies of hostages.

“It's a tough neighborhood, we know that. We have a commitment from them, and I assume they're going to honor that commitment. I hope they do, and I understand they brought back some additional bodies today,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“It's a tough situation. They brought back bodies today, as you probably know. But they also said they're going to behave. We're going to find out if they behave. If they behave, good. If they don't behave, we'll take care of it,” he warned.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)