US President Donald Trump stated at a press conference this afternoon (Tuesday) that "we think we know" the location of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last remaining Israeli hostage in Gaza.

"We got the 28 hostages; they have one left, that we think we know where [he] is. Amazing," Trump stated.

He also addressed the establishment of the Gaza peace council and the claims that it bypasses the UN and harms it. "We are establishing the Peace Council, the UN has not helped me with any war, I do not blame them. They love me and I love them. Everyone nominated me for the Nobel Prize."

Talik Gvili, Ran's mother and a member of the Tikva Forum, said in response: "President Trump's announcement that they know where Rani is reinforces our position from the beginning that Hamas knows where he is. We know that there are great efforts to find our Rani and we hope for the success of the search. Our position is clear: as long as Rani does not return home, we must not move on to the next stage of the deal."