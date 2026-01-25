Four Palestinian Arabs from the village of al-Aroub were arrested on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces operating in the area.

The arrests followed intelligence-gathering efforts by the Etzion police station in coordination with the IDF. According to police, evidence was collected linking the suspects to the attacks, and the investigation is ongoing to determine whether they were involved in additional violent activity against security forces.

In a separate incident on Route 1, shortly after the A-Za'im checkpoint toward Ma'ale Adumim, several suspects threw stones at a bus traveling on the road, posing a serious danger to motorists.

Border Police officers responding to the scene initiated a suspect arrest procedure, during which they opened fire at the stone throwers. One suspect was wounded and another was arrested.

The injured suspect was evacuated to receive medical treatment and is expected to be questioned at a later stage.