Members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, led by MK Boaz Bismuth, estimate that the Draft Law will be brought for approval in November, after it is advanced in Committee discussions, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The current Draft Law proposal was developed through direct discussions between the head of the IDF’s Human Resources Planning Division, Brigadier General Shai Taib, and representatives of the haredi parties, including Shas MK Yinon Azoulay and former Minister Ariel Atias, after the military presented the need for additional recruits.

On Thursday, Bismuth submitted an outline of the proposal to the Committee’s legal advisor, attorney Miri Frankel-Shor, based on which a draft of the Draft Law will be formulated. The draft is expected to be presented to the Committee soon, with discussions set to begin next Tuesday.

The document is based on agreements reached between the Committee's previous chairman, MK Yuli Edelstein, and representatives of the haredi parties before the Iranian attack. According to those agreements, the recruitment goals will be 4,800 haredi young men in the first year, 5,700 in the second year, and about 50% of each cohort within five years. Personal and institutional sanctions will be imposed after one year, but only if the targets are not met.

These sanctions include restrictions on obtaining a driver’s license, traveling abroad, public transportation discounts, discounts on home purchases, and scholarships for education.

Additionally, changes and additions made to the law presented by Edelstein will not be included in Bismuth’s draft, such as the requirement for a biometric system and the signing of attendance by yeshiva students three times a day as proof of their presence at the institution.