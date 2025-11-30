Media personality Jacky Levy sharply criticized the haredi approach and the draft law that will be discussed in the Knesset this week.

“I’m enlisting my child this week into a combat unit, and my stomach is aching. This law will not go down well with the Israeli public - not now, during a war, and not for years to come,” Levy said on the “Meet the Press” program on Channel 12 News.

He added: “The haredi public has been telling us for years that studying Torah is their way of serving. They do it for the sake of the entire Jewish nation. Through this, they express their love. Suddenly, we saw in these demonstrations, with all the expressions of contempt, the disgusting names thrown at every uniformed soldier who came to keep order, and we say, ‘You’ve been fooling us.’”

Levy argued that this constitutes discrimination against the serving public. “If someone were to push a law in this country requiring anyone identified as haredi to pay an extra shekel in income tax, the justified reaction would be that this is an antisemitic decree. To justify that only because I am not haredi and vote for parties that provide these perks to their public, my children must enlist? That is an antisemitic decree. Even when persecuting a Jew who is not haredi, it is an antisemitic decree.”