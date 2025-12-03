A group of extremist haredi protesters in Brooklyn held a demonstration last night (Tuesday) against Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of the leading figures of the Lithuanian-haredi community in Israel, who is currently visiting the Borough Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

The protest was sparked by the debate over Israel’s Draft Law and the rabbi’s stance on the issue.

NYPD officers, together with hundreds of local residents, arrived at the scene to separate the protesters from the head of the yeshiva, who entered the event without disturbance.

The event itself was a large gathering of students from the Slabodka Yeshiva who reside in the United States.

Local haredi community members condemned the protesters, noting that similar extremist groups have staged aggressive demonstrations in the past against other senior rabbis over their positions on sensitive issues related to the yeshiva world and military conscription.