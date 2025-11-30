Political analyst Yishai Cohen reports that representatives of the H=haredi parties recently approached MK Ahmad Tibi, asking him to be absent from the upcoming vote on the Draft Law - in an effort to prevent the law from being struck down. According to the report, Tibi replied: “The faction will decide.”

The request reportedly comes amid significant anger among Arab MKs toward Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and the party’s conduct in recent years. Tibi was quoted as saying: “The book is open and the hand is writing.”

Last night, Channel 12 reported that the coalition reached out to figures in the Ra’am party, led by Mansour Abbas, to explore potential support or abstention on the Draft Law. Ra’am responded that it “will certainly not save this coalition,” citing the past two years of war and the government’s treatment of the Arab community.

However, the party also indicated it is open to dialogue on assisting the coalition in passing the law - in exchange for progress on initiatives Ra’am seeks to advance.