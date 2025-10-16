Captivity Segev Kalfon shared that during his captivity, he asked the terrorists guarding him to let him watch the release of Ohad Ben Ami.

He recalled that after much effort, they allowed him to see it. "I was happy that he was released, and I imagined how it would happen for me as well," Kalfon said during a meeting with Shai Graucher.

He added, "I had a dream of going up on that stage, with all of Hamas surrounding me, and shouting 'Shema Yisrael, Hashem Elokeinu, Hashem Echad.'"

Kobi Kalfon, Segev’s father, made a statement yesterday from Tel HaShomer Hospital after his son’s return, beginning with a blessing of "Shehechiyanu."

"Segev is once again in my hands, embraced by our family. This is what we prayed for, fought for, screamed for, two whole years. I have full faith in God’s strength, who held us through these difficult months and brought us to this emotional moment," said Kalfon.

He continued, "I want to express my deep thanks to the heroic IDF soldiers and security forces who fought to bring Segev home, and to the wounded and disabled soldiers of the IDF-there is no doubt they sacrificed much. I wish them a speedy recovery and ask: 'Please, God, heal them.' At this moment, I want to join in the sorrow of the bereaved families, the fallen soldiers of Israel. Know that your pain and loss will forever be in our hearts. I thank you, love you, and ask for forgiveness from the depths of my heart."

Kalfon also thanked the Prime Minister. "Thank you to the State of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the brave decision to take the agreement with both hands, and for dealing with the most important mitzvah-the mitzvah of redeeming captives. Now is the time to complete it, until the last captive is brought home."

"We are happy that Segev is now at home, safe and secure, but it is important to say that his two years in captivity were tough, filled with extreme conditions of starvation, mental and physical abuse, and psychological warfare. Now, his journey of rehabilitation begins, a complex and challenging journey that we will accompany him on, hand in hand. It is important to remember that for the people of Israel, it is not over yet. For the families of the captives-our extended family-it is not over. The only victory picture we will have is when we return all the fallen captives for proper burial in the Holy Land," he concluded.