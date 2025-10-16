Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel delivered a speech today (Thursday) in Berlin at a special ELNET conference marking five years since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The event, held in partnership with the Abraham Accords Institute and under the auspices of the German Bundestag, brought together senior members of the German government and parliament, including Dr. Florian Hahn, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, and Armin Laschet, Chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee and founder of the Abraham Accords Institute in Germany, alongside officials from Gulf states, researchers, and heads of regional organizations.

Haskel told the conference, "A new education system must emerge in Gaza - one that teaches truth, not hate; practical reality, not a pan-Arabist utopia built on resentment. An education that makes it clear and unequivocal: the Jewish people are not going anywhere. The vast majority of Palestinians must first accept Israel’s right to exist - not as a concession, but as a fact of life and of history."

"I hope and pray that this transformation can take root - that the next generation of Palestinians will grow up learning to live beside us, not to kill us; to build a shared future, not to destroy ours. Turkey and Qatar now hold in their hands the key to whether peace in Gaza can truly take root."