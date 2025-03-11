Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel made a significant statement to the press today in Jerusalem, addressing a range of pressing regional issues, including the crisis in Syria, Israel's security operations, and diplomatic developments.

Deputy Minister Haskel expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Syria, particularly the systematic executions of Alawite civilians and attacks on Christian minorities. She emphasized the growing threats faced by various communities, including the Druze, and highlighted her recent discussions with Christian leaders alarmed by the deteriorating situation.

Haskel condemned the actions of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime, describing it as a jihadist Islamist terror group that has taken Damascus by force with Turkish support. “HTS were ISIS, then they were Al-Qaeda; they were jihadists, and they remain jihadists—even if some of their leaders have put on suits,” she stated. She urged the international community to acknowledge the true nature of the HTS regime and its jihadist agenda.

Addressing Israel’s military actions in Jenin, Deputy Minister Haskel reaffirmed the country’s right to self-defense and its commitment to ensuring stability in the region. “Israel has an obligation to fight back against terrorists in Judea and Samaria and will continue to do so,” she asserted.

Haskel also reiterated Israel’s stance on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stating that Israel will not engage with the organization, which she accused of facilitating the October 7th massacre.

Discussing proposals for Gaza’s future, Haskel made it clear that Israel rejects any plan that allows Hamas to retain authority in the region. “The Arab plan for Gaza failed to meet Israel’s expectations, particularly regarding security concerns,” she stated, emphasizing that no future model will be accepted that permits Hamas to maintain control.

Regarding ongoing ceasefire discussions, Deputy Minister Haskel confirmed that an Israeli team is in Doha working to extend the current arrangements to secure the release of hostages. She expressed support for U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, provided Hamas agrees to release hostages. However, she noted that Hamas has rejected this offer.

Haskel also criticized the BBC for airing what she referred to as a “Hamas propaganda film” about Gaza. She called for its removal from online platforms and demanded transparency regarding whether British taxpayer funds were used to support Hamas-related content.

Deputy Minister Haskel’s statements reflect Israel’s firm stance on security, regional stability, and its diplomatic priorities. As conflicts continue in the region, Israel remains vigilant in addressing threats and engaging in negotiations to safeguard its national interests and the well-being of its citizens.