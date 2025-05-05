Over the weekend, Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel visited Gabon for the inauguration ceremony of Gabon’s President, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Her visit marks a significant strengthening of ties between Israel and Gabon, as part of a broader effort to deepen cooperation with African countries.

During her visit, the Deputy Minister met with senior officials in the Gabonese government, including the Vice President, Prime Minister, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Communication, and the Deputy Prime Minister. She also met with the Deputy Archbishop as part of efforts to strengthen ties with the Christian community, and gave interviews to local Gabonese media.

In the meetings, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, health, technology, and the economy.

The Deputy Minister emphasized Israel’s concern over Iran’s growing influence in Africa and the need to work together against terrorism that threatens regional stability. She also stated that while Israel is fighting on seven different fronts, it needs Gabon’s support in international forums, particularly at the United Nations.

Following their previous meeting in Ghana a few months ago, President Nguema received an official invitation to visit Israel, and efforts to advance the visit are now underway.

“I came to President Nguema’s inauguration to express our commitment to deepening ties with Gabon. I was pleased to see that we have good partners here—friends of Israel—who want to stand with us in various arenas," Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel stated.

"During the visit, I held a series of meetings in which I stated that, alongside expanding cooperation, we hope to see Gabon and other African nations standing with Israel in the international arena as well.

"Israel’s relations with African countries are a strategic asset, and they are an integral part of our effort to strengthen Israel’s standing internationally and to confront the challenges posed by Iran and terrorist organizations,” she added.