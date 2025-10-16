Shirley Yehuda, 34, a mother of three young children, is the woman who was allegedly murdered by Oren Danan, who was released from prison a few months ago.

Yehuda's body was identified at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, and yesterday evening her funeral was held at the cemetery in Kiryat Gat.

Yehuda worked at the Ace chain in Tel Aviv, and last Sunday evening she was on her way home from work.

According to the suspicion, Danan, a monitored sex offender who worked with her at the same store but in a different department, ambushed her in a public garden at the Yigal Alon-Yitzhak Sadeh junction. Danan denied the act, and claimed that Yehuda pursued him and started an altercation with him. His remand was extended by eight days at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

Danan was recently released after serving a 23-year prison sentence - after he abducted a 10-year-old girl in his neighborhood in south Tel Aviv, sexually assaulted her, and attempted to murder her.

Yehuda was the youngest of five siblings originally from Kiryat Gat. Her children are aged 8, 6 and 4.