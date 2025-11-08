A man who was critically wounded Saturday evening in a shooting at the Ganey Yehoshua parking lot in Tel Aviv has died of his wounds.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics who arrived at the scene evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in the city while performing resuscitation efforts.

Police called to the scene. It is believed that the shooting was criminally motivated.

MDA paramedic Maya Shachaf and emergency medic Eli Meiri recounted: “We received a call about an injured man in a violent incident. When we arrived, we saw a man in his 30s, unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing and suffering penetrative injuries to his body. We immediately began CPR and provided medical treatment, and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to perform resuscitation.”