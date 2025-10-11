Jared Kushner spoke tonight to a rally of tens of thousands at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

"At every wall we encountered we said, "Let's try again." To see the commitment of Trump to the prosperity of the Middle East is unlike anything else. Thank you, Trump, for the commitment to bring this terrible conflict to an end."

"Last night - I want to say - I was never prouder to see how the State of Israel and the people of Israel carried themselves through this traumatic experience. Instead of imitating the barbarism of Hamas - you stood for the values on which this country was founded. We want to see Israel survive, thrive - it's amazing."

He emphasized that the deal was for the benefit of Gazans as well: "Since October 7th my heart has not been whole - to see the hostages and their families end the nightmare, and to see the suffering end for the people of Gaza, some of whom were simply born into a horrific situation. I have never been prouder to be a friend of the State of Israel."

"I want to thank the amazing soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. Without their bravery, their brilliant capability and their courage - this deal would not have been achieved."