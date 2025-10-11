Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump addressed a crowd of thousands this evening at a rally in Tel Aviv.

Witkoff remarked: "I dreamed of this night. It's been a long journey. This is the most powerful sight. Looks like almost more than 100,000 people here tonight. All of our hearts beating as one gathered here in Tel Aviv for peace, for unity, and for hope. In this sacred place we call hostage square - I only wish the president was here. He would love this."

"We stand here tonight - Jews, Christians, Muslims, and people from every corner of the world united by one shared prayer for peace.Tonight we celebrate something extraordinary, a moment that many thought was impossible."

Kushner stated: "At every wall we encountered we said, "Let's try again." To see the commitment of Trump to the prosperity of the Middle East is unlike anything else. Thank you, Trump, for the commitment to bring this terrible conflict to an end."

"Last night - I want to say - I was never prouder to see how the State of Israel and the people of Israel carried themselves through this traumatic experience. Instead of imitating the barbarism of Hamas - you stood for the values on which this country was founded. We want to see Israel survive, thrive - it's amazing."

"Since October 7th my heart has not been whole - to see the hostages and their families end the nightmare, and to see the suffering end for the people of Gaza, some of whom were simply born into a horrific situation. I have never been prouder to be a friend of the State of Israel."

"I want to thank the amazing soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. Without their bravery, their brilliant capability and their courage - this deal would not have been achieved."