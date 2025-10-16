A cyberattack disrupted operations at Kelowna International Airport in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday evening, after hackers breached the airport’s terminal information screens and public address system, CTV News reported.

The compromised screens displayed pro-Hamas propaganda, including the message: “Israel lost the war, Hamas won.” The attackers also targeted US President Donald Trump, referring to him as a “pig.”

In addition to the visual messages, the hackers hijacked the airport’s public address system to broadcast audio messages. Airport staff were forced to use handheld megaphones to communicate with passengers, as seen in images circulating on social media, according to CTV News.

Kelowna Airport CEO Sam Samaddar confirmed that two flights were affected by the breach-one departure delayed by four hours and one arrival by two hours. “We have a cybersecurity response plan. And so, we activated that yesterday evening. We were able to decouple, disconnect, those messages very, very quickly,” Samaddar said.

He added, “And then, of course, lead through an investigation in terms of what had happened. And so, we are focused on that.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched an investigation into the incident. The Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity in Ottawa and Transport Canada are also conducting separate inquiries.

Responding to the cyberattack, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) wrote on X, “The cyberattack at Kelowna International Airport is a reminder that pro-Hamas supporters pose a serious threat to all Canadians.”

“While the US-led peace plan is bringing the war in the Middle East to an end, the war against Canadian communities and values is intensifying,” it added.

“Disrupting travel and sowing fear undermines public safety. Acts of intimidation have no place in our country. We call for a thorough investigation, and for authorities to act swiftly to hold those responsible accountable,” said CIJA.

B'nai Brith Canada said, in response, “Yesterday, passengers and staff at Kelowna International Airport were left stunned, and flights were delayed, after flight information screens and the public address system were hijacked to display and broadcast pro-terror messages.”

“Canadians deserve to know how a hacker known as Siberislam was able to take control of the flight information screens and PA system at the Transport Canada-owned Kelowna International Airport,” it added.

“Such a deeply disturbing incident cannot be ignored; it must serve as a wake-up call. The Minister of Transportation must launch an investigation into how a foreign actor was able to gain control of the infrastructure at a Canadian airport and broadcast messages glorifying a listed terror entity.”

“This is yet another alarming example of the evolving threats to our national security posed by extremist supporters of terror,” said B’nai Brith Canada.