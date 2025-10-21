The "Hidden Is More Immense" investigative journalism program on the Qatari Al Jazeera network published a supposedly "leaked document" on Monday that includes a list of approximately 30 thousand Israeli Air Force pilots and service members who participated in the war in Gaza.

The list also includes photos and the service members' personal information. The episode, which discusses the legal persecution of IDF soldiers abroad by the Brazil-based Hind Rajib Foundation, shows pictures and information taken from social media about IDF soldiers during their time in Gaza.

It should be noted that three years ago, it was reported that the personal information of 30,000 former and current Air Force service members was leaked and published on the darknet by the "Leak the Analyst" hacker group.

The cybersecurity company Varonis, which located the database, crosschecked the names and found that some belong to active IAF pilots.

According to Veronis’ assessment, the source of the database may be civilian, possibly a marketing database from a service provider in the aviation sector. However, cross-referencing the data with information on social media revealed that some of the names belong to Air Force personnel.

The “Leak the Analyst” hacker group has previously targeted cybersecurity companies and government agencies.