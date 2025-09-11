A Turkish hacker group released the mobile phone number of Defense Minister Israel Katz.

One of the group’s members called him via video, and Katz answered.

During the call, the hacker shouted insults at the minister, recorded the screen, and published the footage online. Katz immediately ended the call.

Since the number was made public, the defense minister has received thousands of abusive messages, some sent by bots. Among the messages were explicit threats to his life, including statements such as “We’ll kill you.”

Katz responded, writing: “Organized Islamist-Jihadist gangs from various countries around the world are calling my civilian, non-classified phone and leaving abusive messages and threats. They will continue to call and threaten, and I will continue to order the elimination of their fellow terrorist leaders.”