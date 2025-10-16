Efforts are underway to establish an international force aimed at stabilizing Gaza, senior US advisers revealed Wednesday, in line with President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Reuters reported.

A key component of the initiative is the formation of a US-backed stabilization force, with Washington agreeing to contribute up to 200 troops in support-though none will be deployed directly into Gaza.

In a briefing to reporters, the advisers emphasized the ongoing tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in the enclave. “Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed,” one adviser stated.

The United States is currently in talks with several nations regarding their participation in the force, including Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. Up to two dozen American troops are already in the region, serving in roles of “coordination, oversight” to help set up the operation.

“The goal is to use all the different local partners who want to help and be involved,” the adviser added.

Following the execution of seven men by Hamas in Gaza City who were accused of collaborating with Israel, discussions have begun on creating safe zones for civilians to prevent further such incidents, according to the adviser.

The second adviser clarified that no Gazans would be forced to leave the enclave. Reconstruction efforts are being considered in areas cleared of Hamas presence.

Regarding the recovery of Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza, the advisers urged patience, saying the remains are believed to be buried under rubble and unexploded ordnance, complicating efforts. According to the advisers, discussions are underway about offering rewards for information that could lead to the discovery of the remains.

The comments came hours after Hamas’ armed wing claimed that there are no more deceased hostages in its possession.

"We met our end of the agreement, we released all the living hostages, and what we have as far as deceased hostages. Regarding the rest, we will need great efforts and special tools to find them," the organization claimed in a statement.

Israeli officials have informed the Trump administration that progress on the Gaza ceasefire agreement cannot continue unless Hamas increases efforts to recover the bodies of Israeli hostages, according to a report by Axios.

Under the terms of the current agreement, Hamas is obligated to make a "maximum effort" to return the bodies of 28 deceased hostages, including two American citizens. Israeli officials contend, as cited by Axios, that Hamas is failing to meet this commitment.

According to the report, a potential breakdown in the deal was narrowly avoided after Hamas returned five bodies over the past two days, raising the total number recovered to nine. This led Israel to postpone a planned reduction in aid shipments to Gaza and keep the Egypt-Gaza border crossing open.