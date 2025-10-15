Israel Police have arrested a 21-year-old Jerusalem resident on suspicion of threatening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The arrest followed an Instagram post in which the suspect wrote, "I feel like slaughtering him with a gun."

Police have requested to extend his detention by six days, and the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday extended his detention by two days.

Judge Shmuel Herbst, President of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, wrote in his ruling: “There is no dispute as to the existence of a reasonable suspicion; the suspect admits to what is alleged against him and there is no dispute as to the grounds arising from dangerousness.”

He added: “According to the respondent, he is scheduled to be hospitalized soon at the ‘Malkishua’ community due to his addiction to hashish. Most of the investigative measures have been completed and therefore that is not grounds for his detention, yet his financial situation and manner of speaking raise concern that his mental state is not sound, and therefore I instruct the district psychiatrist to submit an opinion regarding his case, his responsibility for his actions, and his fitness to stand trial.”