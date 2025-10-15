The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Tuesday) that four coffins of deceased hostages were handed over to the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, four coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated. "Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return the hostages."

The four coffins of the deceased hostages were handed over to the IDF without identification or names, which makes the identification process difficult.

The IDF later stated: "Four coffins of deceased hostages, escorted by IDF and ISA forces, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago and are on their way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out. IDF representatives are accompanying the families. The IDF urges the public to act with sensitivity and wait for official identification, which will first be communicated to the families of the deceased hostages."

Last night, Hamas returned the bodies of four hostages, Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Daniel Perez.

With the return of four more bodies tonight, the bodies of 20 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.