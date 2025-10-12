Singer Hanan Ben Ari held a performance of a verse from the Book of Lamentations in honor of the hostages' return, incorporating an emotional recording by the late Jewish music icon Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.

Hanan wrote on social media, "So many times has this melody played within me over the past year, this is the prayer that we be renewed. So many times I sang to myself this verse that closes the Book of Lamentations, the book of destruction."

"I thought it would end the album that's on the way. I didn't plan to release it like this, but with the good news about the return home of Ziv and Gali and all the hostages, I had a burning desire to release it now, with a sample of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, beloved of my heart. This is my prayer."

"Freedom is a gift from heaven, I am moved with all my people. We are waiting for you!! We are crying and joyful. Am Yisrael Chai."