היערכות בשב"ס לשחרור המחבלים דוברות שירות בתי הסוהר

A prisoner who was due to be released under the hostage deal will not be released due to his assault of an Israel Prison Service guard yesterday.

His detention was extended by three days after he was transferred to arrest and interrogation by the Israel Police.

The incident took place at Ketziot prison, when the inmate - who is not included on the list of prisoners to be released but was arrested during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip - attacked a female detention officer. She required medical treatment.

An IPS unit that was with her subdued him, and he was transferred to arrest and interrogation by the Israel Police.

The IPS stated "A detainee attacked a detention officer. She required local medical treatment. The detention personnel continue to operate in the prisons and in the deportation complexes against the worst of the enemies even at this hour, in accordance with the guidance of the politicians, all in order to enable the return of the hostages to Israel."