A prisoner scheduled for release on Monday as part of the initial phase of the Trump ceasefire plan assaulted a guard at Ketziot Prison on Saturday during the standard identification process.

According to the Israel Prison Service (IPS), the attack occurred during operational activities at the prison's deportation complex. The inmate assaulted a female corrections officer, who required on-site medical attention. The officer's unit quickly subdued the attacker, who was then transferred to police custody for investigation.

“The corrections officer was treated locally, and the prisoner was restrained and handed over to the Israel Police for further questioning,” the IPS stated.

Authorities are now awaiting a decision from politicians on how to proceed, given the inmate’s prior inclusion in the release plan.

In a broader statement, the IPS emphasized that its officers “continue to operate in prisons and deportation centers against some of the most dangerous enemies, even at this hour, in accordance with directives from the politicians - all to help ensure the return of the hostages to Israel.”