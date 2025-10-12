Shir Siegel, daughter of freed hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel, on Sunday condemned the booing during US Envoy Steve Witkoff's speech at Hostages Square.

Shir, who attended Saturday night’s rally at Hostage Square together with her parents, responded to the embarrassing booing directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during US Envoy Steve Witkoff's speech.

In an Instagram post, she condemned the booing as "shocking and embarrassingly tactless," adding, "It doesn't matter what you think of Bibi (a common nickname Netanyahu - ed.) and his government, it’s simply disgraceful that in such a moment, people chose to interrupt Witkoff and state political criticism."

"The square is the home of the families of the fallen," she added. "And there is no place there for any political chants that divide or turn partners into a matter of right or left. That’s just my personal opinion."

"There are good people who want to be part of this, who want the hostages home," she continued. "Those same people come to the square, and in a moment such as this one, in one second they are excluded and even ostracized."

Siegel said that some hostage families have been "begging for an end to the political shouting."

"So explain to me - why?" she continued. "Why turn the square into 'yes Bibi' or 'no Bibi’?' There are so many other places to boo Bibi - why here, in this sacred place?"

"The square is not political," Siegel emphasized. "And it certainly is not a place that is on the right or the left. There are a few people who unfortunately are turning it into that. But our power - and especially that of those who disagree with the booing - is to show up and make it a place that includes everyone."

"Anyone who stops supporting the families because of the booing is giving in to cheap, ugly politics," she concluded.