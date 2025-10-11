ויטקוף מנסה להודות לנתניהו, הקהל מפריע ומוחה מטה המשפחות

US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who are visiting Israel, attended a Saturday night rally at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, delivering remarks hours before the expected release of 48 hostages from Hamas captivity.

When Witkoff began thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Ron Dermer, parts of the crowd responded with booing.

Visibly surprised, Witkoff said: “Okay, let me just finish my thought. I was in the trenches with the Prime Minister. Believe me, he was a very important part here,” referring to Netanyahu.”

As the crowd continued to jeer, he added, “The Prime Minister and his staff, Ron Dermer included, have both sacrificed so much for this country and devoted their lives to the service of Israel,” Witkoff continued.

“Their dedication to the history and destiny of this nation stands out tonight. They have given everything - their time, their energy, and their hearts - to building a safer, stronger future for the Jewish people. Their commitment to this country has never wavered and it never will. We thank you, the President thanks you. Thank you.”

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz condemned the boos, stating, “Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and above all [US] President [Donald] Trump - all of them mobilized and moved heaven and earth to bring about the release of our hostages,” Gantz said.

“I have immense appreciation for the public that comes, week after week, to Hostage Square and to rallies across the country. And I am also part of that public. But even when there are disagreements, shouting boos at the Prime Minister of Israel, in front of an American envoy and in the presence of the hostages’ families, is a mistake. Not today, and not in front of these people. I am certain that these shouts do not represent the majority of the people of Israel, nor most of those present in the square. And this is an opportunity to say thank you - to President Trump, to Steve Witkoff, to Jared Kushner, and to all those working day and night to bring our loved ones home.”

The Likud Party responded: “It doesn’t matter how many boos you shout - you are booing the truth.”

The party’s statement continued: “Steve Witkoff and everyone who was there knows - without the determination, creativity, strategy, and courage of Prime Minister Netanyahu, the hostages would not be coming home. Thank you, on behalf of all of us, Mr. Prime Minister - thank you!”

Economy Minister Nir Barkat slammed, “The booing directed at the Prime Minister of Israel is an expression of ingratitude and baseless hatred. In these emotional moments, ahead of the return of our brothers from captivity, the overwhelming majority of the people of Israel stand together - saluting the fallen and the heroes, and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Netanyahu and to US President Donald Trump.”