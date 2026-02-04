The talks that were set to occur this Friday between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have been canceled, according to Axios.

According to the report, the US conveyed a message to Iran that it would not agree to Iran's demands to change the location and format of the talks, which were originally planned to take place in Istanbul on Friday, with the participation of representatives from additional countries.

Washington considered the request to change the location but rejected it. "We told them: 'It's either this or nothing.' They said, 'Okay, then nothing,'" said a senior American official, adding, "We want to reach a real deal quickly, or people will look for other options."

Following the report that the talks have been cancelled, US officials told Reuters that President Donald Trump is now leaning toward military action against Iran.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference, "We do not view these meetings as concessions or legitimization. We are ready to talk to any adversary or ally of ours."

"I think for the talks to bring something meaningful, they must include several issues - including ballistic missile ranges, the nuclear program, support for terrorist organizations in the region, and their treatment of their people," he added.

A senior Iranian official responded: "The talks with the US in Oman will only focus on the nuclear program. Ballistic missiles are not on the table."