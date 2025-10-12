Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday morning warned that Israel will have to destroy Hamas' terror tunnels after the hostages are returned to Israel.

"Israel's greatest challenge after the stage of the hostages' return will be destroying all of Hamas' terror tunnels in Gaza, directly by the IDF and through the international mechanism which will be created under the leadership and supervision of the US," he wrote.

"This is the main significance of implementing the principle which was agreed upon to disarm Gaza and neutralize Hamas' weapons. I have instructed the IDF to prepare to carry out this task."

On Friday, IDF units started withdrawing from footholds inside Gaza toward the agreed yellow line. On Thursday night the army dismantled forward positions and protected shelters at the points from which it would vacate. Several brigades have already left the Gaza Strip after completing their missions. Among those that have withdrawn are the Givati and Golani brigades, the 188th Brigade, the Hashmonaim Brigade, and the reserve Etzioni Brigade, all of which completed their operational objectives on the ground.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that Hamas has recently been working to restore its control over several areas in the Gaza Strip that were recently evacuated by IDF forces.

Local sources said the organization has reinstated around 7,000 members of its terrorist forces in an effort to reestablish its rule in those areas.

The report also stated that Hamas has appointed five new governors for Gaza’s districts. The report claims the appointees all have military backgrounds, and some previously commanded brigades within the terror group’s armed wing.

About half a million residents of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip have returned to their residential areas since the ceasefire was announced. This was announced by the Gaza Civil Defense Organization.

In addition, the organization claimed that there are 9,500 people who are listed as missing throughout the Gaza Strip.