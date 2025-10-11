IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Saturday conducted a field tour in Gaza together with US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff; Jared Kushner; Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper; Commander of the Southern Command, MG. Yaniv Asor; the Head of the Planning Directorate MG Eyal Harel; and additional commanders.

Afterward, they visited the Returning Hostages Center at the Re’im Base and observed the IDF’s preparations for the hostages' reception.

Later, the CENTCOM Commander and the Chief of the General Staff held a joint panel with senior IDF commanders, during which they discussed the operational situation across the near and distant arenas and the IDF’s preparations along the updated lines in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the framework of the ceasefire agreement and the return of the hostages.

"As part of the ongoing coordination efforts, the IDF remains in continuous contact with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) for the planning and implementation of the agreement, in a manner that ensures the continued security of the State of Israel," the IDF stressed in a statement.

"This meeting serves as another reinforcement of the close, strategic and operational relationship between the IDF and the US military."