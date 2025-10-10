The United States is deploying approximately 200 troops to Israel to assist in monitoring the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, US officials confirmed Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

The move comes as part of a broader multinational effort involving partner nations, NGOs, and private-sector entities.

According to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, US Central Command will establish a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel. The center will facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid, logistical support, and security assistance into Gaza, which has endured two years of devastating conflict.

The deployment marks one of the first concrete steps in implementing the Trump administration’s peace initiative, following the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of the plan, which was approved by the Israeli government on Thursday night.

Key issues still under discussion include Hamas disarmament, IDF withdrawal, and the future governance of Gaza.

One official stated that the US team will help oversee the ceasefire’s implementation and support the transition to a civilian government in Gaza. The coordination center will be staffed by American personnel with expertise in transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering. No US troops will enter Gaza.

Troops will be drawn from US Central Command and other global locations. Some have already arrived in Israel and will continue to deploy over the weekend to begin planning and establishing the center, according to the report.

Officials also revealed that military personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE will be embedded with the US team. The American troops will integrate into the multinational force and coordinate with Israeli defense forces.

The exact location of the US deployment is still being finalized.