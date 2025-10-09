US President Donald Trump is expected to pay a quick visit to Israel to mark the reaching of a deal between Israel and Hamas to release all the hostages and end the war in Gaza.

Trump is scheduled to arrive on Saturday night at Ben Gurion Airport, where an official greeting ceremony will take place.

The President is expected to visit the Knesset, where he is willing to address the people of Israel.

Trump will most probably meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but no other meetings are expected during the short visit.

Ahead of the visit, the US Embassy in Israel contacted the King David Hotel in Jerusalem with a request to reserve two floors for President Trump and his entourage.