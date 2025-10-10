Belgian authorities have thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other politicians, the federal public prosecutor’s office and Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed Thursday, according to a report in Reuters.

“The news of a planned attack targeting Prime Minister Bart De Wever is extremely shocking,” Prevot wrote on X. “It highlights that we are facing a very real terrorist threat and that we have to remain vigilant.”

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden also addressed the incident, stating that the police operation may have prevented an attack from being carried out on Thursday.

The federal public prosecutor’s office reported that two suspects were arrested and are being questioned by Antwerp police. “This judicial intervention is part of an investigation into, among other things, attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group,” the office said.

“There are indications that the intention was to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians,” the statement added.

Searches of the suspects’ homes in Antwerp uncovered a device resembling an improvised explosive device, a bag of steel balls, and evidence suggesting the group intended to use a drone in the attack.

Belgium has faced repeated threats over the past decade, including attacks linked to Islamic State (ISIS) and rising violence from drug gangs.

In March 2016, suicide bombings at Brussels airport and metro killed 32 people . In October 2023, a self-proclaimed Islamist terrorist shot dead two Swedish citizens in Brussels during an international soccer match.

Last year, police in Belgium arrested four people suspected of plotting an attack against a concert hall in Brussels.

Those arrested include an adult who has been charged with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group” with the aim of committing an attack, as well as three underage individuals.