Mohanad Alkhatib, a resident of Khan Yunis who participated in the October 7 massacre, was recently seen roaming freely in the streets of Belgium.

He was spotted enjoying the Christmas market in Antwerp and even posted pictures of his outing on social media.

In footage published on the day of the massacre, Alkhatib is seen celebrating and taking part in breaching Israeli territory. In one video, he is seen walking toward Israel, with plumes of smoke and stolen vehicles bearing Israeli plates in the background, while shouting to the camera, "Forward, fire and ash."

According to published information, Alkhatib managed to leave the Gaza Strip and reach Brussels, where he resides and holds refugee status.

Since November, when his presence in Brussels was revealed, he had disappeared from the public eye until his recent appearance in Antwerp. There is an open complaint against him, as well as an ongoing police investigation regarding his involvement in terrorism and war crimes.

Israel's Ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, responded to the publication, saying, "Look who’s back in Belgium, a friend of [late Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh, the man who happily ran to Israel with the other murderers on October 7, now enjoying the Christmas market in Antwerp. I hope he will be arrested for questioning soon."