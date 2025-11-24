נסיכי בלגיה ביקרו בשומרון מועצה אזורית שומרון

For the first time ever, a royal delegation from the House of Ligne - one of Belgium’s oldest and most influential noble families - has made an unprecedented visit to Samaria.

The visit follows a reciprocal trip: several weeks ago, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, conducted an official visit to the family’s estate in Belgium.

The delegation, which includes Prince Édouard de Ligne-La Trémoïlle and his father, Prince Charles-Antoine, arrived in Israel for the first time as Dagan’s guests.

In Belgium, princes are the highest rank of nobility, above Duke and Marquess.

During their visit, the princes held a special tour of Samaria. While there, Prince Édouard expressed support for applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. In his words: “Sovereignty is a major issue - we stand in solidarity with you.”

The princes represent an ancient dynasty that has played roles in political, military, and religious affairs throughout Europe for centuries and remains active today in various public and cultural spheres. The delegation is also expected to tour the Gaza Envelope, visit the Knesset, and later return for another visit to Samaria.

At the reception, Dagan told the princes: “It is an honor for us to host you in Samaria. I want to welcome you on behalf of all my residents. I know this is your first visit to Israel and to Samaria, but this is only the beginning. Now I feel we are like family and that we share the same values. We have the same mission - to defend Europe, Israel, the United States, and the entire free world. Together. And we know we must stand together in order to win.”

Addressing the issue of Israeli sovereignty, Prince Édouard stated: “We want to express solidarity. I know sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a major topic for the Jewish people. I know you work extensively with various communities to bring peace to the area. I know your values are good and just, and I wish you great success in advancing cooperation and peace in your beautiful region.”

Dagan concluded: “This visit, this delegation - I believe we are creating a strong network, a strong army for justice, for our security, for Israel, for Samaria, for Europe, and for the whole world. Thank you very much. And I believe you are not just private individuals but symbols of the many leaders in Europe who are fighting to reverse the terrible decline the continent is experiencing. We can change this. We can make Europe strong again. We can do it. And we will do it.”

Prince Charles-Antoine added: “This is my first time in Israel, and my father told me that when he first came here in 1950, he told me that of all the countries he visited in the world, the one he liked most was Israel. And so, here I am for the first time. Sadly, it is too late - I should have come long ago. But here we are. The country is beautiful. I am very impressed by all the construction happening here and by the kindness of the people, how they behave, and how good they are. Thank you very much.”

At the end of the visit, Dagan said: “Israel, Europe, and the United States must fight together. And we will do it together.” Prince Charles-Antoine responded: “I agree with you one hundred percent, Mr. Regional Council Head. This is how it must be - and unfortunately, many people in Europe still do not understand that.”