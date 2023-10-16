Two Swedish citizens were murdered in an apparent terrorist shooting attack in the Belgian capital of Brussels this evening (Monday).

According to local media, the shooter shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before opening fire on the Swedes, who were in the city to attend the match between the Swedish soccer team and the Belgian team in a Euro 2024 qualifier. The shooter then fled the scene and remains at large.

A man claiming to be the shooter later posted a video allegedly of the shooting to social media. He also claimed to have killed three people. The veracity of the video has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Prosecutors announced that the shooting is being treated as an act of terrorism.