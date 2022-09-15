An Israeli citizen by the name of Boyko Monov, age 57 from Tel Aviv and a former employee of the Dan bus company, died of a heart attack while visiting Bulgaria three months ago, Israel's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Since the deceased had no family (his mother died five years ago) and no children, there was no one to work to bring him to Israel for burial, and the Bulgarian authorities therefore weighed cremating his remains, according to local custom.

When the story reached the ears of the Israeli Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad, in light of the unique situation Foreign Ministry staff immediately began working to bring the deceased to Israel for burial and prevent his cremation.

Great effort was required and following official queries by the Foreign Ministry to the Bulgarian government (to receive permission to remove him to Israel), aid from volunteers from the Menucha La'ad company to fund and arrange the deceased's flight, receipt of aid from the National Insurance Institute, help from officials in the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Religious Council in Be'er Sheva, the deceased's coffin finally landed in Israel on Wednesday night, and he is expected to be buried on Thursday at 4:30p.m. in the Be'er Sheva cemetery, near the grave of his mother, of blessed memory.

"Representatives of the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Department thank everyone who helped bring the childless deceased to permanently rest in the land of Israel and next to his mother, and thus did a great kindness and Torah commandment and paid last respects to a citizen who died before his time," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The funeral will be held at 4:30p.m. on Thursday in the Be'er Sheva cemetery, and all of Israel is invited to accompany the deceased on his last journey.