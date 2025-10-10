Two new polls released Thursday show a significant rise in support for the Likud party and a continued shift toward the right-wing bloc.

According to a Channel 13 News poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would win 27 Knesset seats - four more than in the previous survey - making it the largest party.

Naftali Bennett’s newly formed party ranks second with 23 seats, followed by “The Democrats,” headed by Yair Golan, with 10 seats.

Otzma Yehudit and Shas each receive 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 7, and Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and Ra’am each secure 6 seats. The Yashar (led by Gadi Eisenkot), National Unity, and Religious Zionist parties are projected to receive 4 seats each. Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists Party and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

By political blocs, the coalition reaches 56 seats, the opposition 53, and the Arab parties 11 - indicating coalition gains, but still short of a majority.

The poll also revealed that 82% of the public support US President Donald Trump's proposed agreement to end the war and bring home the hostages. Only 7% expressed opposition.

A separate Channel 14 poll further emphasized Likud’s growing strength, giving it 34 seats. Bennett’s party follows with 16, Yisrael Beytenu with 13, and both The Democrats and Shas with 11 seats. United Torah Judaism receives 8.

Yashar and Otzma Yehudit are each projected to receive 6 seats, while the Religious Zionist Party, Ra’am, and Hadash-Ta’al each receive 5. Blue and White, Yesh Atid, and Balad fail to cross the electoral threshold in this poll.