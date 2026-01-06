A poll conducted by Reuters and the Ipsos polling institute reveals that only one-third of U.S. citizens support the American action to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the poll, 33% of Americans support the operation, while 33% claimed they had "no opinion," and 34% opposed the action.

The division between Republican and Democratic voters is clear. 65% of Republican voters support the operation in Venezuela and the kidnapping of Maduro, 29% say they have "no opinion," and only 6% oppose the action. Among Democratic voters, only 11% support the operation, while 25% said they had "no opinion," and 65% opposed it.

Among independent voters, 23% were in favor of the operation, 42% did not have a firm opinion, and 35% opposed it.

Another question asked, "Are you concerned that the U.S. will be too involved in Venezuela?" 72% answered "Yes," compared to 25% who said they were "not concerned." 3% had no opinion. In party divisions, 54% of Republicans feared U.S. overinvolvement in Venezuela, 45% did not, and only 1% had no firm opinion. Among Democrats, an overwhelming 90% were concerned about U.S. overinvolvement in Venezuela, compared to 9% who were not concerned, and 1% had no opinion.

A positive note for President Trump comes from the additional question: "How satisfied are you with President Trump's policies?" 42% answered that they were satisfied with the president's policies, a higher figure than in December, when Trump's approval rate was 39%.