The Prime Minister's Office announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu has determined that the name of the operation to free the kidnapped will be called Shavim L'gvulam (Returning to their Border), a reference to Jeremiah 31 verse 16, which prophesies the return of the Jewish people from exile.

According to the current schedule, the Security Cabinet and the government are expected to convene today (Thursday) to approve the release of security prisoners from Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages, as part of the first phase of the plan. The cabinet is set to meet this afternoon, followed by the full government session. At this stage, other components of the deal will not be approved.

Following government approval, the IDF will begin its withdrawal to a line determined in coordination with Hamas under the plan. Israel is committed to completing the withdrawal within 24 hours. Although the line has not been officially released, an Israeli source stated that it is similar to the “yellow line” published by Trump over the weekend, with several adjustments agreed upon with Israel.

As part of the withdrawal, the IDF will leave Gaza City, which it recently entered during Operation Gideon's Chariot's 2. Israel will continue to maintain control over 53% of the Gaza Strip.

Once the withdrawal is completed, a 72-hour countdown will begin, during which Hamas is required to release the hostages without public ceremonies. According to estimates, the living hostages are expected to be released on Sunday and the deceased on Monday.

On Sunday, President Trump is expected to land in Israel and deliver a speech in the Knesset.

Under the plan, the steps will also include the release of 250 security prisoners, 1,700 Gaza residents who were not involved in the October 7 events but were arrested afterward, and 22 minors under the age of 18 from the Gaza Strip. Additionally, 360 bodies of terrorists will be returned.

According to the decision, security prisoners convicted of murder, manufacturing weapons used in murders, or directly involved in sending attackers who carried out deadly attacks will be released to Gaza or abroad and will be immediately barred from entering Israel or the territories of Judea and Samaria.