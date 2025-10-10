The document detailing the implementation of President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive End of Gaza War” proposal, as agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, was revealed on Thursday night just before the government approved the deal .

The plan outlines a series of coordinated steps aimed at ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and other factions.

According to the document, the war will officially end upon approval by the Israeli government. All military operations - including aerial and artillery bombardments - will be suspended immediately. Aerial surveillance will also be halted for 72 hours over areas from which IDF forces have withdrawn.

Humanitarian aid and relief will begin flowing into Gaza in accordance with the proposal and the January 19, 2025, agreement. The IDF will withdraw to lines specified in an attached map, completing the pullback within 24 hours of Israeli government approval. The IDF will not return to these areas as long as Hamas adheres to the agreement.

Within 72 hours of the IDF’s withdrawal, all Israeli hostages - both living and deceased - will be released. Hamas will begin investigating the status of hostages and share findings through an information-sharing mechanism coordinated by mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Israel will reciprocate by providing data on Palestinian Arab detainees and remains of deceased Gazans held in Israel.

The plan mandates that the execution of all exchanges would take place without public ceremonies or media coverage.

A multinational task force - including representatives from the United States, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and other agreed-upon nations - will oversee and coordinate the implementation process with both sides.