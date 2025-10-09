Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Thursday sent US President Donald Trump an official letter inviting him to speak in the Knesset, following the agreement on the release of hostages as part of Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

“Today is a historic day. Your leadership, courage, persistence, and vision have led not only to a deal securing the release of all Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, but also to an unprecedented regional agreement accepted by nearly every nation in the Middle East,” Ohana wrote to Trump.

“This victory would not have been possible without the sacrifice of our brave soldiers, the resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the close partnership you have forged with him - and with the one and only Jewish State - throughout your life,” added the Knesset Speaker.

Highlighting Trump’s pro-Israel actions during his time as President, Ohana wrote, “From recognizing Jerusalem as our eternal capital and moving the American Embassy there, to affirming our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, from creating the historic Abraham Accords to eliminating Iran's nuclear sites, and now to this momentous day: you have demonstrated that under your leadership, America is not only a military superpower but a moral superpower as well - and that peace comes through strength.”

“The people of Israel regard you as the greatest friend and ally of the Jewish nation in modern history. It is therefore my profound honor and privilege to officially invite you to deliver a formal address to the nation before the Knesset,” he added.

“Your speech would be the first by a sitting U.S. President since President George W. Bush's visit in 2008 - a deeply meaningful gesture of our eternal gratitude for your once- in-a-century leadership and for the unbreakable alliance between the State of Israel and the United States of America. Israel awaits The Peace President,” concluded Ohana.