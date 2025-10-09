Local rainfall surprised Israelis and tourists Thursday morning, with forecasters expecting that the showers will lessen towards afternoon.

Thursday will see a drop in temperatures, with local rain showers expected in northern and central Israel. The rain will weaken by the afternoon, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Thursday night may see a light drizzle along the coastal plain, with continued partial cloud cover.

Brief periods of heavier rain have been recorded, though total precipitation has been modest, at around 5 mm (0.19") thus far. Rain will continue falling along the coast and in the lowlands, but will gradually taper off in the afternoon hours.

Forecasted highs for Thursday are 23°C in Tzfat (Safed), 24°C in Jerusalem, 26°C in Haifa and Mitzpe Ramon, 27°C in Tel Aviv, 28°C in Be'er Sheva, and 35°C in Eilat.

Friday will bring a slight rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. There may still be light rainfall during the morning hours, mostly along the coastline.

Saturday will see an additional slight rise in temperatures, and Sunday's temperatures are expected to remain unchanged.