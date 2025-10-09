Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump after an agreement was reached for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Wednesday night.

"The two held a very moving and warm conversation, congratulating each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement for the release of all hostages. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and global leadership, and President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister on his determined leadership and the actions he led," said the statement.

"The two agreed to continue their close cooperation. Additionally, the Prime Minister invited President Trump to address the Israeli Knesset," the statement said.

Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Sunday and speak in the Knesset.

Earlier, Netanyahu published a statement in which he welcomed the deal to release the hostages.

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel,” he said.

“From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved. Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point,” added Netanyahu.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages.”

“God Bless Israel. God Bless America. God Bless our great alliance,” he concluded.