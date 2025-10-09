In photos released from Egypt, members of the Israeli, American, and Qatari delegations can be seen hugging and shaking Hands.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported later that Hamas and Israel will sign a ceasefire agreement on Thursday at 12:00 noon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote: "With God's help we will bring them all home".

Earlier Israeli officials reported: "The agreement will be signed later today, with the first release expected either on Saturday or Sunday".

A senior US official told Channel 12 News correspondent Barak Ravid on Wednesday night that "the war in Gaza is over."

The official added that the hostages will be released 72 hours after the Israeli Cabinet approves the agreement. The assessment is that this will occur no later than Monday.

An Egyptian source close to the negotiations told Sky News Arabia, "The agreement includes a complete ceasefire, a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from 70% of the Gaza Strip, and the simultaneous release of hostages and prisoners from both sides".

A Palestinian Arab source told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: "The disputed points in the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh have been resolved, and Trump will announce the agreement soon".

Following the recent reports regarding the hostage deal, Ditza Or, mother of Avinatan who is kidnapped in Gaza, posted the words from Isaiah 52:7 on social media: "How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation".

Report from a Hamas source to the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen: Hamas has agreed to the deal. The signing will take place today in Egypt.

Yediot Ahronot Columnist Nadav Eyal related to the reports and wrote on X: "Israelis can’t sleep tonight. They wait, breath held, for the end of a nightmare that began two years ago. Above all, for the agreement that will bring all the hostages home".