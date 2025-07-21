Iran and Russia will begin a joint maritime exercise on Monday in the Caspian Sea, the Xinhua news agency reported, marking a renewed display of military cooperation between the two countries.

The three-day drill, dubbed "CASAREX2025," is being held under the auspices of Iran's Northern Fleet and includes participation from both the Iranian Navy and Russia's naval forces.

According to a statement published on Iran's military news outlet, the exercise is intended to enhance maritime safety and security in the region and strengthen coordination among Caspian Sea littoral states.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, which operates separately from Iran’s regular navy, along with the Iranian police, will also be taking part in the operation, according to Xinhua. Observers from other countries bordering the Caspian Sea will reportedly be present as well.

The joint exercise comes amid growing military ties between Tehran and Moscow, both of which face increasing Western pressure over their respective regional activities and global alignments.

In April, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Araghchi conveyed a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries.